WC women’s track, field third at indoor meet

COLUMBUS – The Wilmington College Women’s track and field team wrapped up the indoor regular season with a third-place finish Sunday.

The women started the day off with two Madison Dietz victories in both the long jump and the triple jump, springing 15-11.5 in the long jump and 31-0 in the triple jump. Closing out field events for the team was Jordan Snarr in the high jump, with a jump of 4-6.25 that placed fourth in the event.

The running events were led off by Miranda Gibson and a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:13.03. Milena Wahl ran away with the victory in the 1,000-meter run crashing through in 3:16.61, followed by teammates Savannah Rhodes in fourth and Skye Carpenter in fifth.

Closing out the meet was the 3,000-meter run won by Wilmington’s Julia Bystrom coming through the line in 14:18.55 and finishing in second Kaitlyn Rauch in a time of 15:06.81.

“I was really excited with how the meet went,” said WC coach Ron Combs. “We are getting the team healthy and ironing out the wrinkles. Overall, we are prepared for the conference championship.”

Wilmington finishes the indoor track season with the Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at Otterbein University this weekend.

