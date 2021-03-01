Quaker men runnerup at indoor regular season finale

COLUMBUS – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team finished off the indoor regular season with a second-place finish behind Muskingum University Sunday at Capital University.

Chas O’Connell started the day with a second-place finish in pole vault (11-11.8). Max Queen had a busy day with a second-place finish in the long jump (20-7), another second-place finish in the high jump (5-10) and finished off the field events taking third in the triple jump (37-9.25). Wilmington was led by Anthony Gilmore in the high jump with a first-place jump of 6-0.5.

The Quaker men had a relay team place second in both the 4×200-meter relay and the 4×400-meter relay. The 4×200 team was made up of Queen, David Wahl, Gilmore and Calvin Walls while the 4×400 team consisted of Aidan Henson, Gilmore, Eric Reynolds and Wahl.

Cameron Combs led the team in the 400-meter dash with a second-place finish crossing the line in 59.26. Shortly after, the men went 1-4 in the 800-meter run with freshman Henson leading the charge in in 2:05.51, followed closely by Evan Whitaker, Reynolds and Tanner Creager.

To close out the day, the men had a dominant showing in the 3,000-meter run finishing 1-5, led by freshman Noah Tobin passing through in a time of 9:20, Ryan Honkomp taking second place, Austin Wampler in third followed by Tyler Parks and Sam Eastes.

“I was really excited with how the meet went,” said WC head coach Ron Combs. “We are getting the team healthy and ironing out the wrinkles. Overall, we are prepared for the conference championship.”

Wilmington finishes the indoor track season with the Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at Otterbein University this weekend.

