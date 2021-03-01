WC women send senior swimmers out with a win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s swim team sent its senior off with a 145-116 Ohio Athletic Conference dual meet victory over Baldwin Wallace University on Saturday afternoon.

The meet featured a Senior Day celebration and marked the final home meet in the careers of five seniors — Ashley Boone, Hannah Davis, Kadie Grundy, Margaret Hover and Macki Leon.

“We had the opportunity to celebrate (five) amazing individuals today,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “I will forever be grateful for their loyalty, dedication, hard work and how each of them impacted the team and our traditions. They have been outstanding in the classroom, in multiple campus organizations, friends and competitors.”

Macki Leon was a four-event winner for the Fightin’ Quakers. The senior won the 50-meter backstroke (32.82 seconds) by nearly two full seconds as well as the 100-meter backstroke (1:09.36) by over three seconds. The Ashland native also claimed victory by touching the pad in the 100-meter IM in 1:11.81.

Leon also teamed with Hover, Davis and Audrey Bibb to win the 200-meter freestyle relay (1:58.29) by more than 10 seconds. Other members of that relay also won individual events. Hover out-touched Lauren Slife to win the 100-meter freestyle (1:05.55), but in the 200-meter freestyle, Hover claimed a convincing five-second victory with a time of 2:24.08. Davis squeaked by Julia Newbould to win the 50-meter freestyle (29.69 seconds).

Maryn Herring was the other Quaker to win an individual event, winning both the 50-meter butterfly (32.99 seconds) and the 100-meter butterfly (1:16.70).

“Both teams provided a great atmosphere and some really positive competition in this meet,” said Breen. “It was a great way to end our shortened dual meet season as we prepare for our conference championship meet.”

The Ohio Athletic Conference Championships are scheduled for March 25-27 in Akron.