WHS grad Brausch earns first OAC wrestling honor

Wilmington College wrestler Shadrach Brausch earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors.

Brausch, a Wilmington High School graduate, is the first Fightin’ Quaker to earn such recognition since wrestling returned as a varsity sport in 2018, and the first wrestler to achieve an award under head coach Justin Kihn.

Brausch, an exercise science major, joined the squad this year in the 285-pound weight class, but has immediately put his mark on this program, winning three of his four matchups against OAC opponents.

“We are pumped up about Shadrach and his recognition for All-OAC as he loves to learn and he works extremely hard to improve every day.” Kihn said. “He [Brausch] grew a lot over the course of our three competitions and was able to show that he was not only one of the best heavyweights, but also one of the best guys in our conference. His recognition is a great reflection of where our team is headed. We are looking forward to continued success from Shadrach, and hope to see even more of our guys getting these awards in the future.”

