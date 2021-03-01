Singleton moving on to district tourney for EC

MADEIRA — A couple of first-year wrestlers made their mark Saturday for the East Clinton program at the Division III Sectional tournament at Madeira High School.

Jaden Singleton, at 195 pounds, finished fourth in the tournament and has qualified for this week’s district tournament. Kaden Hiles was fifth at 285 pounds and is a district alternate.

Singleton will compete Friday in the Division Southwest District Wrestling Championship 6:30 p.m. Friday at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

Hiles had not wrestled this season. “This is a great achievement for Kaden,” said EC coach Doug Stehlin. “He had worked really hard this season to get here.”

Singleton won a wild match in his sectional opener, 12-11 in overtime.

“This is a great accomplishment for a first-year wrestler,” Stehlin said. “I am excited for Jaden to be able to qualify for the district tournament. Not many wrestlers qualify for the district in their first year. Hopefully this will build his confidence to set some higher goals next year as a senior.”

SUMMARY

Division 3 Sectional

@Madeira High School

TEAMS: Greeneview 213, Carlisle 196, Clermont NE 143, Madeira 143, Madison 137.5, Dayton Christian 124,5, Williamsburg 92, North College Hill 44, Roger Bacon 44, Deer Park 29.5, McNicholas 27.5, East Clinton 23, Finneytown 18, Cin Country Day 10

EAST CLINTON

132: Curtis Singleton dec Long (NCH) 12-11 OT; was pinned by Smith (RB) 0:48; was pinned by Litteral (DC) 2:10. Did not place.

152: Zach Vest was pinned by Wilson (DP) 1:17; was pinned by Palmer-Leach (GV) 0:37. Did not place.

195: Jaden Singleton pinned May (DC) 2:49; was pinned by Henry (GV) 1:35; pinned Wick (Car) 1:28; was pinned by Hatter (Wbg) 3:28. Finished fourth.

220: Trenton Hornschemeier was pinned by Sweeney (Car) 0:12; was pinned by Pendleton (Mad) 0:54. Did not place.

285: Kaden Hiles was dec by Alexander (NCH) 3-2; was pinned by Mangley (GV) 1:50; pinned Metcalf (DC) 1:22. Finished fifth.

