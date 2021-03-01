With 3 champs, 13 WHS, CM wrestlers move on

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Three champions from Clinton County were crowned Saturday at the Division II Sectional Wrestling Championship at Clinton-Massie High School.

Wilmington’s Thad Stuckey and Clinton-Massie’s Colton Doyle and Joe Baughman won weight class titles and are among 13 county wrestlers in this sectional who qualified for the Division II Southwest District tournament at Wilmington High School.

Other district qualifiers were from Wilmington Thane McCoy, Alex Hudson, Gage Davis, Carson Hibbs, Brayden Smith, PJ McKnight and Bret Brooks; from Clinton-Massie Grant Moorman, Lane Schulz and Braden Rolf.

Ross was the overall sectional team champion with Wilmington finishing as the runnerup. Clinton-Massie was fifth.

Doyle, a past state qualifier, had two pins en route to the 182 pound title. Baughman also won two matches to gain the 220-pound championship.

Stuckey had a more difficult path to the 160-pound championship. He defeated the No. 2 seed in the semifinals and the No. 1 seed in the finale, 18-3.

Moorman was second at 126 while McCoy was runnerup at 132. Hudson at 152, Davis at 170 and Schulz at 285 also were second in their classes.

Finishing third were Hibbs at 120, Smith at 182, McKnight at 220 and Brooks at 285. Fourth-place went to Rolf.

Notable wins came for Davis who defeated the No. 1 seed in the semifinal round to reach the finals. Also, Elijah Groh of Clinton-Massie defeated the No. 1 seed in the fifth-place match and is a district alternate at 170 along with Jaden Snyder at 138 for WHS and CM’s Miley Powell at 120.

SUMMARY

Feb. 28, 2021

Division 2 Sectional

@Clinton-Massie High School

TEAMS: Ross 217.5, Wilmington 168.5, Franklin 140, Monroe 137.5, Clinton-Massie 136, Oakwood 125, Badin 122, Bellbrook 63, Waynesville 61, Trotwood-Madison 44.5, Fenwick 35, Ponitz 1

WILMINGTON

120: Carson Hibbs (3 seed) pinned Syvertsen (WV) 1:05; dec Hogan (Bad) 18-3; was pinned by Finney (Oak) 3:05; pinned Powell (CM) 1:45; pinned Campbell (Mon) 2:09. Finished third.

132: Thane McCoy (2 seed) pinned Miller (Fen) 0:28; dec Foster (R) 17-2; was dec by Woods (Fra) 14-7. Finished second.

138: Jaden Snyder (4 seed) was dec by Devol (Bell) 12-5; dec Stevens (WV) 19-6; pinned Cole (CM) 3:25; was pinned by Cunningham (Oak) 0:32; dec Devol (Bell) 11-2. Finished fifth.

145: Kaison Dodge was pinned by Pitsch (Mon) 1:17; dec Kuhn (Fra) 10-2; was pinned by Morgan (WV) 1:57; lost by default to Ostendorf (Bad). Finished sixth.

152: Alex Hudson (2 seed) dec Green (CM) 17-6; dec Hummel (Bell) 10-2; was dec by Speers (Fra) 5-3. Finished second.

160: Thad Stuckey (3 seed) pinned Von (Fen) 0:17; pinned Seim (Oak) 2:19; dec Boyle (R) 18-3. Finished first.

170: Gage Davis (4 seed) pinned Garrett (Fra) 2:52; pinned Grant (TM) 2:45; was pinned by Starks (Bad) 5:01. Finished second.

182: Brayden Smith (3 seed) was pinned by Hess (R) 1:08; pinned Rasnick (Mon) 1:32; dec Polido (Bad) 9-2. Finished third.

220: PJ McKnight (4 seed) was pinned by Baughman (CM) 2:50; pinned Ouma (Fen) 0:20; pinned Birchwell (Bad) 4:23. Finished third.

285: Brett Brooks (4 seed) pinned Hyer (Bell) 1:20; was pinned by Peacock (R) 2:56; dec Lowe (TM) 8-4; pinned Maxwell (Mon) 4:38. Finished third.

–

CLINTON-MASSIE

106: Cody Lisle was pinned by Greco (R) 3:00; was pinned by Jarrett (Oak) 3:38. Did not place.

113: Cole Moorman (5 seed) was pinned by Ebel (Bell) 4:28; was dec by Green (Mon) 6-3. Did not place.

120: Miley Powell pinned Tanaka (Fen) 3:05; was pinned by Earle (R) 2:38; dec Williams (Bell) 14-3; was pinned by Hibbs (Wil) 1:45; dec Hogan (Bad) 7-0. Finished fifth.

126: Grant Moorman (2 seed) pinned Redding (Mon) 0:30; dec Stephens (Fra) 9-4; was pinned by Ellis (WV) 2:35. Finished second.

132: Ethan Johnson (6 seed) pinned Kosins (Bell) 3:18; was pinned by Foster (R) 1:34; pinned Miller (Fen) 0:41; was dec b y Baumgardner (Oak) 8-2; was dec by Ellis (WV) 5-0. Finished sixth.

138: Tate Cole was dec by Harris (TM) 15-0; was pinned by Snyder (Wil) 3:25. Did not place.

145: Braden Rolf (3 seed) pinned Kuhn (Fra) 0:38; was dec by Pitsch (Mon) 15-10 OT; dec Ostendorf (Bad) 3-2; was pinned by Morgan (WV) 0:59. Finished fourth.

152: Brodie Green was dec by Hudson (Wil) 17-6; was dec by Campbell (Pon) 6-4 OT. Did not place.

160: Matt Martin was pinned by Seim (Oak) 3:12; pinned Hively (WV) 1:52; was dec by Osborne (Fra) 109-3; was dec by Day (Bell) 3-1. Finished sixth.

170: Elijah Groh was pinned by Grant (TM) 0:50; pinned Garrett (Fra) 3:42; was pinned by Iams (R) 2:27; pinned Grant (TM) 0:56. Finished fifth

182: Colton Doyle (1 seed) pinned Polido (Bad) 1:40; pinned Hess (R) 5:11. Finished first.

220: Joe Baughman (1 seed) pinned McKnight (Wil) 2:50; dec Hagedorn (Mon) 7-3. Finished first.

285: Lane Schulz (3 seed) pinned Lowe (TM) 3:59; pinned Maxwell (Mon) 3:29: was dec by Peacock (R) 12-5. Finished second.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_BradenRolf0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_BraydenSmith0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_BrettBrooks0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_CarsonHibbs0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_ColtonDoyle0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_GageDavis0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_GrantMoorman0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_JoeBaughman0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_LaneSchulz0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_PJMcKnight0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_ThadStuckey0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_ThaneMcCoy0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_AlexHudson0228ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark