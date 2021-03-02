Leon, Bolen, Binkley earn OAC weekly honors

Leon top

swimmer

Wilmington College women’s swimming senior Macki Leon has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

Leon took part in four events for the Fightin’ Quakers, winning all of them. The Ashland native tallied convincing victories in the 50-meter backstroke (32.82 seconds), the 100-meter backstroke (1:09.36) and the 100-meter IM (1:11.81). She also played a part in the Fightin’ Quakers’ winning 200-meter freestyle relay squad that touched the wall in 1:58.29.

“I’m very happy for Macki as she has swum really well in all four of our dual meets,” WC head coach Trip Breec said. “Even with this shortened season, after the dual meet win against Baldwin Wallace University, Macki accumulated more points for her team than any individual in program history.”

Wilmington has a couple of weeks to train and taper for the 2021 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Championship held at Akron University’s Ocasek Natatorium March 25-27.

Bolen top

swimmer

Wilmington College men’s swimming freshman Cameron Bolen has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Bolen took part in four events for the Fightin’ Quakers, winning the 50-meter breaststroke (31.48 seconds), the 100-meter breaststroke (1:11.55) as well as played a part in Wilmington’s 200-meter medley relay team that won the event by touching the wall in 1:56.03. Coincidentally, it was the event Bolen finished runner-up in, the 100-meter IM, that proved to be the most important. Bolen’s time of 1:05.39 was one of three Quakers to finish in the top three spots in the event to earn the team a 131-129 victory over Baldwin Wallace University.

“Cameron has done an exceptional job training since our return to the pool in early January,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “The results of his hard work are really paying off.”

Binkley gets

two honors

Wilmington College women’s basketball senior McKayla Binkley has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday. Later Monday evening, Binkley also earned a spot on the D3Hoops.com Team of the Week.

The Lynchburg-Clay graduate averaged 33.0 points per game on 24-of-41 (58.5%) as well as making 10-of-19 (52.6 percent) from distance in helping the Fightin’ Quakers to a sweep of Heidelberg University over the weekend. Binkley also grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game and dished 3.5 assists per contest.

After missing her career high by a point in Wilmington’s 98-82 victory at Fred Raizk Arena on Friday, Binkley hit her career high of 34 points in the rematch in Tiffin on the game-winning basket in the final seconds.

“McKayla carried our team over the weekend, especially in the win on Saturday,” interim women’s basketball coach Janel Blankespoor said. “I said something similar after defeating Marietta. She has a strong will to win and will do whatever it takes get that done.”