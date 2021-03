Mya Jackson and her Seton Hall women’s basketball teammates are the No. 3 seed going in to the Big East tournament.

The Pirates will either No. 6 Creighton or No. 11 Georgetown 9 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised by FS2.

Seton Hall is 14-6 on the year.

Jackson had two points and three rebounds in the Pirates 59-43 win over St. John’s on Monday.

She had four points and four rebounds in a 67-55 victory over Villanova on Saturday.