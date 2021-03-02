Top-seeded John Carroll ends WC season 83-53

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — John Carroll proved its No. 1 seeding was correct Tuesday with a 83-53 win over Wilminton in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament action at JCU.

The Quakers finish the season with a 7-7 record under interim head coach Janel Blankespoor.

Wilmington advanced in the tournament with a 72-57 win over Muskingum on Monday.

John Carroll, No. 14 in the country, continues its season at 13-2.

McKayla Binkley led WC with 20 points, five rebounds and two steals. Ellen Nilback also grabbed five rebounds. Zahrya Bailey dished out two assists. Bailey and Cassidy Lovett had two steals each.

Wilmington was just 17 for 59 from the field (28.8 percent) while Heidelberg shot 48.4 percent and outrebounded WC 45-31.

Wilmington got off to a slow start, trailing 25-11 thanks to 4 of 17 shooting.

The John Carroll lead grew to 38-18 with 4:41 to play in the first half. Brooke Stover started a late half run for Wilmington then Zahrya Bailey had back to back baskets. In all, WC scored the final nine points of the half to rail 38-27.

It was still a nine point game, 54-45, late in the third when the top-seeded Blue Streaks put the game away with 12 unanswered points.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_Logo_WCQuakers.jpg