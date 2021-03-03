State’s best wrestlers at WHS Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Singleton’s first match will be against Noah Gilmore of Versailles. Singleton is 13-11; Gilmore is 33-6.

Competition will continue Saturday at Hobart at 9:30 a.m. Singleton’s upper weights session starts at 3:30 p.m. with doors open at 3 p.m.

Jaden Singleton, the Astros’ 195-pounder, will wrestling in the second session, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at Hobart at 6 p.m.

The venerable facility adjacent to Troy High School’s football stadium will open for competition at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

East Clinton will compete in the Division III Southwest District Wrestling Championship at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

The best wrestlers in Ohio will be at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the Division II Southwest District Wrestling Championship.

Among the wrestlers in contention for a berth at the OHSAA Division II State Wrestling Championship, this year being held at Marengo’s Highland High School, will be 24 wrestlers from Blanchester (11), Clinton-Massie (5) and Wilmington (8) high schools.

Only national power St. Paris Graham, with 12, has more wrestlers at the tournament than Blanchester.

Doors open 3 p.m. Thursday with wrestling beginning at 3:30 p.m. for weight classes 106 to 145. Doors open 3 p.m. Friday with wrestling beginning at 3:30 p.m. for weight classes 152-285.

On both Thursday and Friday, there will be two championship and two consolation rounds contested.

On Saturday, wrestling will conclude with 106-145 going at 10 a.m. and 152-285 starting at 4 p.m.

There are six wrestlers, according to borofanohio.net wrestling website, who are making a bid for a fourth consecutive state tournament – Nick Moore, Alek Martin and Trace Braun of Graham; Douglas Terry of Granville; Dylan Dodson of Licking Valley and David Frederick of Dayton Chaminade-Julienne.

Martin is a returning state champion, winning the 138-pound title in 2019. He has committed to South Dakota State University. Moore is a two-time runnerup and is headed to Ohio University to wrestle. Hadyn Danals has committed the University of Virginia.

The Blanchester wrestlers, with season records, competing are Hunter Smith (26-5) at 106, Jacob Hamm (21-8) at 120, Aidan Begley (16-9) at 126, Carson Curless (14-11) at 132, Nick Musselman (27-7) at 138, Gage Berwanger (23-8) at 145, Adam Frump (14-5) at 152, Gage Huston (27-4) at 160, Colt Conover (29-5) at 170, Jacob Lanham (20-12) at 182 and Cody Kidd (22-10) at 195.

The Clinton-Massie wrestlers, with season records, competing are Grant Moorman (23-7) at 126, Braden Rolf (26-10) at 145, Colton Doyle (25-3) at 182, Joe Baughman (25-4) at 220 and Lane Shulz (16-5) at 285.

The Wilmington wrestlers, with season records, competing are Carson Hibbs (31-6) at 120, Thane McCoy (27-4) at 132, Alex Hudson (22-9) at 152, Thad Stuckey (22-4) at 160, Gage Davis (20-14) at 170, Brayden Smith (15-8) at 182, PJ McKnight (18-15) at 220 and Bret Brooks (16-9) at 285.

Among the top wrestlers projected by borofanohio.net to be high state finishers are, by weight class with projected state finish:

• 106: 1, Beric Jordan, freshman from Graham

• 120: 5, Brandon Sauter, junior from Batavia

• 126: 2, Nolan Gessler, junior from Graham; 3, Matt Ellis, junior from Waynesville

• 132: 2, Nick Hart, sophomore from Graham

• 138: 2, Nick Moore, senior from Graham

• 145: 1, Nick Martin, senior from Graham

• 152: 2, Douglas Terry, senior from Granville; 3, Trace Braun, senior from Graham

• 160: 3, Dylan Dodson, senior from Licking Valley

• 170: 4, Dylan Newsome, sophomore from Columbus Bishop Hartley

• 182: 2, Carter Neves, freshman from Graham

• 195: 2, Hadyn Danals, senior from Caledonia River Valley; 4, Zack Burroughs, junior from Graham

• 220: 4, Evan Lykins, junior from Graham

• 285: 1, Nolan Neves, junior from Graham; 3, Brandon Hunter, junior from Hamilton Township; 4, Thadd Huff, junior from London.

Among the unbeaten wrestlers in the tournament are Caleb Thomas, 38-0, Monroe, at 106; Brandon Sauter, 34-0, Batavia, at 120; Matt Ellis, 26-0, Waynesville, at 126; Tyler Woods, 26-0, Franklin, at 132; Amir Harris, 19-0, Trotwood-Madison, at 138; David Frederick, 20-0, Chaminade-Julienne, at 170; Dylan Newsome, 39-0, Bishop Hartley, at 170; Carter Neves, 11-0, Graham, at 182; Hadyn Danals, 40-0, River Valley, at 195; Griffin Peacock, 35-0, Ross, at 285; Nolan Neves, 18-0, Graham, at 285.

Clinton-Massie’s Colton Doyle (top) is one of the top wrestlers at 182 pounds who will be competing at the Division II Southwest District Wrestling Championship at Wilmington High School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_ColtonDoyle0228ec-1.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Colton Doyle (top) is one of the top wrestlers at 182 pounds who will be competing at the Division II Southwest District Wrestling Championship at Wilmington High School. News Journal File Photos East Clinton’s Jaden Singleton (right) will be competing in the Division III Southwest District Wrestling Championship at Troy’s Hobart Arena. Singleton is a 195-pound wrestler. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_WR_JadenSingleton0228doug-1.jpg East Clinton’s Jaden Singleton (right) will be competing in the Division III Southwest District Wrestling Championship at Troy’s Hobart Arena. Singleton is a 195-pound wrestler. News Journal File Photos

BHS, CM, WHS wrestlers among best in state at WHS beginning Thursday

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

