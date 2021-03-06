Tough day for Tackett at state bowling

COLUMBUS — Jayden Tackett didn’t have the day he had hoped for Saturday in the OHSAA Division I State Bowling Championship at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Wilmington sophomore had a 528 series, bowling games of 205, 188, 135.

“I think he felt like he was carrying the weight of the team, he had a lot on his shoulders,” Brown said.

Bowling on lanes 47-48, Tackett struggled with his footing.

“He was battling the approach more than the lanes,” WHS head coach Dustin Brown said. “It wasn’t like that in the middle of the house (for practice).”

Said Tackett, “Slick … I couldn’t catch my balance.”

Bowling competitively just one season, Tackett learns something every time he bowls. And a slick approach is not something he’s struggled with in the past.

“If I did, I got to the point where I figured my way out of it, but not today,” he said. “It got the best of me.”

Tackett struck out in the 10th frame of the first game but had only one other double the rest of the day.

“Some of the breaks weren’t there in the first game,” Brown said. “He had a couple 9 counts that could have (been strikes).”

Regardless of the outcome, Brown says there is a lot for Tackett to be proud of and look forward to in the future.

“Only one in the SBAAC to make it to state; you made it here as a sophomore … we’re proud of you, remember that,” said Brown. “I think this is something that will make him stronger.”

Tackett agreed.

“This is something I’ll keep in the back of my mind,” he said. “I got revenge coming next year.”

By Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

