EC grad Godlove leads Cedarville to regionals

The Cedarville Indians, coached by East Clinton graduate Ryan Godlove, won their district championship tournament Saturday over Jackson Center.


East Clinton High School graduate Ryan Godlove will coach the Cedarville Indians in Tuesday’s Division IV OHSAA Southwest Regional boys basketball semifinal game.

The Indians are 23-1 this season and will meet Tri-Village 8 p.m. Tuesday at Vandalia Butler High School.

The winner will play either Botkins or Newark Catholic in the regional championship game 7 p.m. Friday night at Butler High School.

Cedarville has tournament wins over The Miami Valley School 58-17, Twin Valley South 68-40 and Springfield Catholic Central 60-49.

Cedarville edged Jackson Center 50-48 in the Division IV Vandalia 3 District championship game Saturday night.

