WC’s Layne earns OAC softball honor

Wilmington College softball freshman Arianna Layne was named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Softball Hitter of the Week.

A native of Middletown, Layne hit a .563 clip over the week along with a slugging percentage of 1.188. She hit three home runs on the week, two of which came in her first collegiate game, and drove in eight runs. Layne played defensively in both the infield and the outfield for the Fightin’ Quakers in their season-opening, non-conference series against Otterbein University.

“Ari [Layne] is an extremely hard-working and talented young lady,” softball coach Beth Floyd said. “I’m so very proud of her.”

Wilmington (1-3) opens OAC play with a four-game series against Heidelberg University this weekend.