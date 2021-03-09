WC fans can return on limited basis

Fans, on a limited basis, will be permitted for spring sports in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Ohio Athletic Conference President’s Council approved an update to the conference’s fan policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy update, which went into effect Monday, as well as Wilmington College’s plan for all home athletic contests in conjunction with that policy are listed below.

Each participant (student-athlete, coach, band member, cheerleader, athletic trainer) will be permitted to have two individuals attend the athletic contest.

Those attending will be checked in at the gate and must be on the pass list to obtain entry into the athletic facility for spectating.

Spectators will be following health guidelines set forth by the OAC, the Clinton County Health Department and Wilmington College. This means maintaining social distancing and wearing a facial covering over the mouth and nose at all times.

There will no tailgating of any kind on Wilmington College property.

During and after the event, only those in the NCAA’s Tier One testing protocol (student-athletes, coaches, game administrators) are permitted inside the playing area.

Lawn chairs in grassy areas, while maintaining social distancing, will be permitted.

“This is step in the right direction towards returning to normalcy, but we need your assistance in following these protocols for that to continue,” said Terry Rupert, vice president for Athletic Administration & Director of Athletics. “Thank you in advance for your cooperation during these times. We look forward to seeing some of you this spring.”

All athletic contests will be streamed with live statistics at wilmingtonquakers.com.