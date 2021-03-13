County wrestlers off to 0-3 start at Div. II state wrestling

SPARTA — Clinton County is off to an 0-3 start Saturday at the OHSAA Division II State Wrestling Championship for Clinton County with a hard-foughtf 8-6 loss Saturday morning.

Carson Hibbs of Wilmington lost his consolation match to Zane Van Voorhis of Copley 15-4. He opened with a hard-fought 8-6 loss to Levi Pidgeon of Carrollton.

Clinton-Massie’s Braden Rolf was pinned in 1:24 by Colin Koenig of Perry in his first match 145-pounds.

He’ll wrestle very soon in the consolation bracket.

In the afternoon sessions, there will be Blanchester’s Gage Huston and Colt Conover; Clinton-Massie’s Colton Doyle and Wilmington’s Brett Brooks.

Hibbs went right after Pidgeon his first match, securing a takedown in the early seconds.

“That first takedown is so important, what you really want to have happen,” said Tolliver.

Though Pidgeon tied the match in the second and went ahead with a takedown but never seemed to have control. Hibbs came right back with a reversal before Pidgeon finished the second with an escape and takedown for a 7-4 advantage.

“If we could have kept it to one (takedown) in the second, we’d be fine,” said Tolliver.

Hibbs opened the third with a reversal, 7-6, and then Pidgeon was hit with a stalling warning. Hibbs, though, was unable to score; Pidgeon added an escape on the restart with 39 seconds to go, 8-6.

For Hibbs and 285-pounder Brett Brooks, the first-time WHS state qualifiers, getting to this level is big in their development.

“It’s huge,” Tolliver said. “The silver lining for this venue is we’re not (walking out) in the middle of the Schottenstein Center, that can be overwhelming. This will definitely bolster them.”

