Huston, Conover, Doyle, Brooks defeated in opening bouts at state

SPARTA — (Updated 5:46p.m.) All four Clinton County wrestlers in the afternoon session of the Division II state wrestling tournament were defeated in opening round bouts Saturday afternoon at Highland High School.

Wilmington’s Brett Brooks was pinned by Todd Allen of Buckeye in 1:45 at 285 pounds. Clinton-Massie’s Colton Doyle lost to Brenden Severs of Louisville 9-2 at 182 pounds.

Both facing district champions in their opening bouts, Blanchester’s Gage Huston and Colt Conover each lost their opening bouts.

Huston, wrestling at 160 pounds, was pinned by undefeated Aaron Ferguson of Steubenville in 2:57. Conover, wrestling at 170 pounds, was pinned by Jayden Jackson of Harvey in 0:56.

All four will wrestle again in the first round of consolation later this evening. They will need to win twice tonight to advance to the morning session tomorrow.

This story will be updated. Refresh often for the latest from Sparta.

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.