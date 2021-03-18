2021 Spring Sports Preview: Wilmington lacrosse

The Wilmington High School lacrosse team will have 16 returning letterwinners returning to the team in 2021.

There are six returning starters. Coach Adam Shultz said Bryson McVay, Brady Leathley and Cameron McEvoy have taken leadership of the team “by exhibiting the traits we stress on a daily basis.”

Shultz, in his sixth season as head coach, will be assisted by Austin Gray, Cory Hogsett and Dallas Kratzer.

Wilmington was 4-11 in 2019.

The Hurricane is scheduled to open its season 6 p.m. Friday at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne.

With the cancellation of the 2020 season, Shultz said, “We want to make sure we appreciate each opportunity to practice and play lacrosse. Getting the return to play is really important for our spring athletes. On a personal level, I appreciate each and every practice and the time spent with teammates and coaches.”

The team is young and Shultz said improvement of stick skills and the overall understanding of the game is important.

“The coach staff s excited how the team continues to grow each practice,” said Shultz. “Also, I like how this team embraces challenges. Last spring was difficult, there were several points where we thought we were going to play and it did not happen. The staff and players put in a lot of effort leading up to last March. It cost each kid a quarter of their high school career and left way too many unknowns.”

The Wilmington High School lacrosse team, from left to right, front row, Jelani Hunter, Austin Pagett, Jesse Parker, Logan Camp, Donovan Vires, Ray Willett, Damien Crawford, Dirk Rinehart; back row, Thomas Halloran Jr., Phil Fulton, Barrett Powell, Austin Brooks, Brady Leathley, Patrick Tucker, Bryson McVay, Nino Gonzalez, Jonathan Custis, Darrick Perdue, Cameron McEvoy, Ky Bozarth. Team members not present for the photo were Manny Castillo, Brayden Cioca, Lee Lynch Jr., Eric Maus, Thane McCoy, Daniel Stevenson, Matt Tolliver. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_LAX_wilmington.jpg The Wilmington High School lacrosse team, from left to right, front row, Jelani Hunter, Austin Pagett, Jesse Parker, Logan Camp, Donovan Vires, Ray Willett, Damien Crawford, Dirk Rinehart; back row, Thomas Halloran Jr., Phil Fulton, Barrett Powell, Austin Brooks, Brady Leathley, Patrick Tucker, Bryson McVay, Nino Gonzalez, Jonathan Custis, Darrick Perdue, Cameron McEvoy, Ky Bozarth. Team members not present for the photo were Manny Castillo, Brayden Cioca, Lee Lynch Jr., Eric Maus, Thane McCoy, Daniel Stevenson, Matt Tolliver.

News Journal