Sullivan gains All-Region honor for WC women

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Kayli Sullivan represented the Wilmington College women’s track and field teamon the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region teams for the indoor track and field season.

To earn All-Region honors, an athlete must be one of the top-five individuals in their respective region on the final TFRRS Descending Order List. In addition, each member of a region’s top-three relay team was also selected for distinction.

Sullivan’s best mark in both events came at the 2021 Ohio Athletic Conference Championships. The senior won the shot put at those championships with a mark of 45-4.5 and finished second in the weight throw with a mark of 54-6.5.

“Kayli established herself as one of the top throwers in the country during the indoor season,” WC head coach Ron Combs said. “It was amazing to watch her improve and gain confidence each week as the season rolled along.”

Wilmington opens its outdoor season at Marietta College this weekend.