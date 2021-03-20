Heys, Shuga earn All-Region honors for WC men

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Joe Shuga and Simon Heys represented the Wilmington College men’s track and field contingent on the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region teams for the indoor track and field season, released by the organization on Friday.

To earn All-Region honors, an athlete must be one of the top-five individuals in their respective region on the final TFRRS Descending Order List. In addition, each member of a region’s top-three relay team was also selected for distinction.

Heys sees his name in the All-Region list for his performances in the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter runs. The sophomore ran a time of 8:26.73 at the OAC Elite Meet in the 3,000-meter run and crossed the finish line in 14:48.68 in the 5,000-meter run at the OAC Early Season Showcase. Both marks are program records.

“Simon has established himself as one of the top young distance runners in NCAA Division III,” said WC head coach Ron Combs. “He seems to perform his best in the most important meets. I’m excited to see what he can do moving forward.”

Shuga earns All-Region honors for his performance in the weight throw. His season-best mark came at the OAC Championships, a heave of 56-9.25 that earned him runner-up honors.

“Joe is not only the leader of the throwers, but he has grown into a leader for our whole team,” Combs said. “He did an amazing job during the indoor season.”

Wilmington opens its outdoor season at Marietta College this weekend.