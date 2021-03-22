WC, BW split weekend softball games

BEREA — On both days this weekend, the Wilmington College softball team battled back from a game one defeat to earn a split of an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader with Baldwin-Wallace.

On Sunday at BW, Wilmington lost the opener 10-2 in five innings then won the second game 4-1.

On Saturday, the Quakers lost the first game 7-0 then won the nightcap 9-4.

Wilmington (6-6, 5-3 OAC) faces Marietta College this weekend.

On Sunday, the reigning OAC pitcher of the year Nikki Camarati struck out 10 Quakers. Arianna Layne had a two-run homer in the fourth. Hayley Suchland, Lindsey Carter and Andrea Edmisten also had hits for WC.

In the second game, Alexis Stringellow allowed a run in the second then settled down to pitch WC to the win. She gave up three hits and no runs in the final five innings.

Edmisten singled in Lizz Hadley to tie the game then Layne overpowered a Camarati pitch with another two-run homerun. Hadley then tripled and scored on a wild pitch.

On Saturday, Camarati was spotless in blanking Wilmington on two hits in the first game. She struck out 12. Alecia Kemp and Layne had the WC hits. Suchland took the pitching loss for Wilmington.

In the second game, BW led 2-0 before Wilmington erupted for six runs in the first and the Quakers never looked back. Suchland scored on the front end of a double steal then Layne scored on a sacrifice fly. Kemp added another run with a sac fly. Following a Baldwin-Wallace error, McKenna Archey, Andrea Edmisten and Megan Crager all tallied RBI-hits, 6-2.

Hadley later singled in two runs and Kemp doubled home another in the fourth.

Lindsey Carter started in the circle for Wilmington but Stringfellow picked up the win in relief, according to a story by the WC Sports Information Department.