Heys, Henson strong for WC men’s track, field

MARIETTA – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team took third place at its first outdoor meet in 681 days.

A long awaited meet was met with a solid result for the men, who finished with 95 points, 11 behind second place John Carroll, while Otterbein ran away with first place honors.

Every Ohio Athletic Conference team participated in the meet as teams have been hungry for outdoor action.

In the throws department, Blake Jamison took home first place in the discus (135-11) and placed first in the shot put (46-10.75). Senior Joe Shuga had a solid day taking third in discus reaching 125-4 and grabbing first in hammer with a heave of 162-9 followed closely behind by teammates Nathan Marcum in second and Andrew Pacifico in fourth.

Wilmington jumpers had a solid day, with Max Queen leading with second place in triple jump (40-9.5) and third in long jump (19-9.75).

The men finished the day running up the score in track events. Freshman Aidan Henson ran a new personal best in the 800-meter run (1:58.1) en route to a third place finish. Simon Heys continues his hot streak, as he took first in the 1,500-meter run (4:05.88).

Ryan Honkomp and Austin Wampler took a shot for the team, as they both competed in the 10,000-meter run and placed fourth and fifth respectively. Evan Whitaker rounded out the scoring on the day with a third place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:41.23).

“I was very happy with results from the first outdoor meet and our team’s effort,” said WC head coach Ron Combs. “We didn’t load the meet up, having our athletes focus on 1-2 events. Our throwers looked very strong and Aidan ran a solid 800. Evan Whitaker also had a 17-second personal best in the steeplechase.”

Wilmington continues the outdoor season this weekend with a five-team meet in Westerville.

File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000×3000,1000×1000,500×500) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_LOGO_TrackField-3.jpg File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000×3000,1000×1000,500×500)