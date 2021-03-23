2021 Fantasy Football Expo in Canton this August

CANTON — The 2021 Fantasy Football Expo will be held Aug. 15 in Canton.

“It has been my dream to create fantasy football’s greatest weekend in Canton,” said Bob Lung, CEO of Big Guy Fantasy Sports who is in charge of the Expo.

The Expo will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Canton. The event features 50 of the top fantasy football experts from across the country, representing fantasy football sites for redraft, dynasty, and devy leagues. Andy Behrens with Yahoo Fantasy, Dave Richard with CBS Fantasy, and Scott Atkins with Full-Time Fantasy are some of the experts confirmed to be at the Expo in Canton.

Throughout the day attendees at the Expo seeking advice to help win fantasy football leagues in 2021 will have an opportunity to interact with experts and ask them questions. Expo attendees can discuss their fantasy football team with the experts at their individual expo booths, or sit in live seminars, panels, mock drafts, and question and answer sessions.

The cost to attend the 2021 Fantasy Football Expo is $10. VIP Packages are also available and include a Pro Football Hall of Fame ticket, Expo t-shirt, swag bag with more than $100 in fantasy football site coupons, and a discount rate for overnight accommodation at the DoubleTree by Hilton. Packages are available now online at http://www.thefantasyfootballexpo.com.

The Fantasy Football Expo is produced by Big Guy Fantasy Sports. Lung is a lifetime resident of the Canton area and nationally recognized expert in the fantasy football world for the past 20 years.

The King’s Classic Expert Draft also takes place the same weekend on Aug. 14 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Lung created The King’s Classic Expert Draft three years ago with the help of Brad Evans with FTN Network and Mike Clay with ESPN. The Fantasy Football Expo was added to help create the weekend Lung has always envisioned.

