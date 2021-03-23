2021 Spring Sports Preview: Clinton-Massie baseball

The last time Clinton-Massie played baseball they were winning the SBAAC American Division championship in 2019.

Gone from that team are 2019 graduates Spenser Branham, Luke Chappie, Tyler Lewis and Corey May. Then 2020 seniors Seth Goodall, Bryan Kennedy, Dom Kerns, Josh Merkle, Nolan Prignitz and Clint Stotts all lost their final season.

Chappie, Goodall, Kennedy, Kerns and Lewis were all first-team SBAAC players in 2019.

Head coach Brian Camp, 66-36 in his Massie coaching career, will be assisted by Jeskee Zantene at the varsity level; Tyler Hayslip as JV head coach; and Andrew Ledley as JV assistant.

The Falcons roster this season consists of seniors Cayden Clutter, Dakota Gasaway; juniors Kody Zantene, Carson Vanhoose, Nate Wildermuth, Garrett Vance, Tyler Keck, Cole Adams, Ethan Johnson; and sophomores Wyatt Creech, Gabe McDowell and Adam Frisch.

Clutter, Gasaway and Zantene are the top returning players.

“This group will work hard together and gut through the obstacles we will encounter through this season,” said Camp. “Our pitching staff will be full of some new faces, so they will have to develop quickly for us to achieve the success we desire.”

Camp said the league, as always, “is competitive. We will have to be good at all aspects of the game to defend our league title of 2019.”

The Clinton-Massie baseball team, from left to right, front row, Cole Adams, Wyatt Creech, Dakota Gasaway, Gabe McDowell, Carson Vanhoose, Ethan Johnson; back row, Adam Frisch, Nate Wildermuth, Garrett Vance, Kody Zantene, Tyler Keck. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_BAS_clintonmassie.jpg The Clinton-Massie baseball team, from left to right, front row, Cole Adams, Wyatt Creech, Dakota Gasaway, Gabe McDowell, Carson Vanhoose, Ethan Johnson; back row, Adam Frisch, Nate Wildermuth, Garrett Vance, Kody Zantene, Tyler Keck.