2021 Spring Sports Preview: Wilmington baseball

(Game to be held at Dayton Dragons Field)

Wilmington struggled on the baseball diamond in 2019, finishing 4-17 overall and 2-8 in the SBAAC American Division.

The Hurricane, coached by Brian Roberts, did not play in 2020. Roberts will be assisted this season by Phil Gilmore and Bill Davis at the varsity level and Jody Drake as the junior varsity coach.

Among the players gone from the 2019 squad are first team All-SBAAC player Jake Vaughan and honorable mention player Alex Meyer.

Also gone are Joey Bush, Jordan Macik, Ben McAllister, Grant Pickard, Matt Spears.

The top returning players are Jordan Tackett, a three-year starter and leader of the team, and Ethan Henson.

Newcomers Roberts noted include Jayden Tackett, Landon Flint and Kaiden Smith. Peyton Hibbard has returned to the team after being away from baseball after a while, Roberts added.

Roberts likes the starting pitching for the Hurricane and says defense and consistency at the plate must improve.

Wilmington can contend in the SBAAC American Division, Roberts said, with good health and solid defense.

“We have a good group of kids that will play hard,” said Roberts.

The Hurricane are especially eager after having the 2020 taken away from them and all Ohio high school baseball teams.

“It was heartbreaking for the kids, especially the seniors,” said Roberts. “They put in a lot of work and then we got the news. Very tough situation.

“It made us all realize that you never know … so don’t take anything for granted.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-2.jpg

News Journal