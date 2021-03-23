2021 Spring Sports Preview: Clinton-Massie softball

Matt Doyle is in his second season as the Clinton-Massie softball coach. His first season was wiped out by Covid-19.

Massie was 27-4 in 2019 but three of those losses came in the SBAAC American Division, two to unbeaten champion Western Brown and one to Wilmington.

Gone from that juggernaut two seasons ago are first team All-SBAAC players Lindsey Carter, Hailey Clayborn, Taylor Florea and Victoria Sivert along with Kendall Anderson.

Doyle will be assisted at the varsity level by former Falcon standout Emilie Fisher, who played four years at Denison University, Doyle said. Junior varsity coaches are Nick Sandlin and Brandon Lewis.

There are six returning letterwinners, said Doyle.

He hopes to the improve on the team’s defensive fundamentals and offensive consistency.

“I like the effort and hustle the girls have shown so far,” he said. “We can contend in the league if we can shore-up our defense and generate consistent run support for our pitching.”

The Clinton-Massie softball team, from left to right, front row, Olivia Ward, Maddie Ward, Cassie Campbell, Sara Hodge, and Luci Payne; back row, Carly Lewis, Kayla Drake, Natalie Lay, Kiera Brightman, Delaney Schneder, Sam Bowman, Kassie Renner, and Marinah Beener.

News Journal