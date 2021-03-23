2021 Spring Sports Preview: Clinton-Massie softball

March 22^A^Lynchburg^5
March 24^H^Blanchester^430
March 25^H^East Clinton^430
March 29^A^Wilmington^430
March 30^A^Wayensville^430
April 3^H^Fenwick-DH^11
April 5^H^New Richmond^430
April 6^A^Williamsburg^430
April 8^A^Washington CH^5
April 9^H^Goshen^430
April 14^A^Batavia^430
April 15^H^Clermont NE^430
April 16^H^Bethel-Tate^430
April 20^A^Western Brown^430
April 21^H^Greeneview^430
April 23^H^Wilmington^430
April 27^A^Blanchester^430
April 28^A^New Richmond^430
April 29^A^Little Miami^430
April 30^A^Goshen^430
May 1^A^Bishop Ready^10
(Game at Pickerington North)
May 3^H^Batavia^430
May 5^H^Western Brown^430
Matt Doyle is in his second season as the Clinton-Massie softball coach. His first season was wiped out by Covid-19.
Massie was 27-4 in 2019 but three of those losses came in the SBAAC American Division, two to unbeaten champion Western Brown and one to Wilmington.
Gone from that juggernaut two seasons ago are first team All-SBAAC players Lindsey Carter, Hailey Clayborn, Taylor Florea and Victoria Sivert along with Kendall Anderson.
Doyle will be assisted at the varsity level by former Falcon standout Emilie Fisher, who played four years at Denison University, Doyle said. Junior varsity coaches are Nick Sandlin and Brandon Lewis.
There are six returning letterwinners, said Doyle.
He hopes to the improve on the team’s defensive fundamentals and offensive consistency.
“I like the effort and hustle the girls have shown so far,” he said. “We can contend in the league if we can shore-up our defense and generate consistent run support for our pitching.”