2021 Spring Sports Preview: Clinton-Massie softball


News Journal

The Clinton-Massie softball team, from left to right, front row, Olivia Ward, Maddie Ward, Cassie Campbell, Sara Hodge, and Luci Payne; back row, Carly Lewis, Kayla Drake, Natalie Lay, Kiera Brightman, Delaney Schneder, Sam Bowman, Kassie Renner, and Marinah Beener.

March 22^A^Lynchburg^5

March 24^H^Blanchester^430

March 25^H^East Clinton^430

March 29^A^Wilmington^430

March 30^A^Wayensville^430

April 3^H^Fenwick-DH^11

April 5^H^New Richmond^430

April 6^A^Williamsburg^430

April 8^A^Washington CH^5

April 9^H^Goshen^430

April 14^A^Batavia^430

April 15^H^Clermont NE^430

April 16^H^Bethel-Tate^430

April 20^A^Western Brown^430

April 21^H^Greeneview^430

April 23^H^Wilmington^430

April 27^A^Blanchester^430

April 28^A^New Richmond^430

April 29^A^Little Miami^430

April 30^A^Goshen^430

May 1^A^Bishop Ready^10

(Game at Pickerington North)

May 3^H^Batavia^430

May 5^H^Western Brown^430

Matt Doyle is in his second season as the Clinton-Massie softball coach. His first season was wiped out by Covid-19.

Massie was 27-4 in 2019 but three of those losses came in the SBAAC American Division, two to unbeaten champion Western Brown and one to Wilmington.

Gone from that juggernaut two seasons ago are first team All-SBAAC players Lindsey Carter, Hailey Clayborn, Taylor Florea and Victoria Sivert along with Kendall Anderson.

Doyle will be assisted at the varsity level by former Falcon standout Emilie Fisher, who played four years at Denison University, Doyle said. Junior varsity coaches are Nick Sandlin and Brandon Lewis.

There are six returning letterwinners, said Doyle.

He hopes to the improve on the team’s defensive fundamentals and offensive consistency.

“I like the effort and hustle the girls have shown so far,” he said. “We can contend in the league if we can shore-up our defense and generate consistent run support for our pitching.”

