2021 Spring Sports Preview: Wilmington High School softball

Wilmington High School softball coach Brian Spurlock has two Division I college players on his softball team this season.

Harlie Bickett has committed to play at Lafayette College while Jena Rhoads is going to Northern Kentucky University.

But missing the entire 2020 season because of Covid-19 has left the Hurricane head coach wanting.

“Missing an entire year is a setback for a lot of the kids,” he said. “We need to improve in all areas.

“Having last season cancelled was very difficult for our softball team. Five seniors had a very abrupt end to their high school softball season as well as their high school career.”

Spurlock will be assisted at the varsity level by Lacy Myers and Josh Bickett and at the JV level by Sean Early.

Gone from last season’s 21-7 team are Olivia Veidt (1st team SBAAC), Sophie Blessing (2nd team SBAAC) and Kendra McKenna.

Wilmington was 14-8 in 2019, including a 7-3 mark in the SBAAC American Division.

There are seven returning letterwinners, including starters Bickett (1st team), Rhoads (1st team), Emily Self (1st team) and Grace Brown.

Top newcomers include Kaitlyn Partin, Toria Willis, Kelly Carpenter, Madison Hisco, Nevaeh Blackburn and Keiana Murdock.

“We have a nice mix of upper and lower classwomen,” said Spurlock.

