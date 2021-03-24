2021 Spring Sports Preview: Clinton-Massie tennis

(League to be held at WHS)

The Clinton-Massie tennis team will be starting from scratch this season.

Head coach Rod Amburgy, in his fourth season as head coach, said his team will not have a returning starter or returning letterwinneri in 2021.

The top newcomers are Alex Jones, Garret Karns and Barek Bennett.

The 2020 Falcons were possibly a special team. With Clayton Amburgy leading the way, Clinton-Massie had big goals.

”Having last season cancelled was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with,” said Amburgy. “The high expectations for our team and Clayton was very hard to deal with.”

Amburgy, a 2020 CM graduate, was first team All-SBAAC while classmate Austin Faucett was second team All-SBAAC.

“We lack experience,” said Amburgy. “We are starting over with a new group of starters. Two years ago we had all juniors and seniors starting.

“There are a lot of new faces this season, which shows an interest from some new players. I’m excited to see how this team comes together. I’ve already seen excitement from some of the players out on the courts getting ready.”

