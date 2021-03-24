2021 Spring Preview: Blanchester tennis

Brian Miller is not only the top returning player on the Blanchester tennis team this spring, but also the top recruiter.

“Brian is the honorary captain of the team,” said head coach Reilly Hopkins, who was hired to be head coach prior to last season. “He, much like his brother Jacob, is a team-minded individual. Brian recruited the new additions to the team which helps Blanchester to compete for a league title.”

Blanchester has won four SBAAC National Division championships in the previous 10 years of competition. The Wildcats were second to Bethel-Tate in 2019.

Brian was first team All-SBAAC in 2019. Brother Jacob, who graduated in 2019, was SBAAC National Division player of the year. Other 2019 grads were Cody McCollister and Ian Heeg, a pair of second-team players.

Brian along with Logan Heitzman, Colton Wilson and Bryce Bandow are returning players. Wilson was a second-team All-SBAAC player two years ago. Carter Stevens, Joseph Mills and Joey Haines are the top newcomers.

”My favorite thing about this team is the chemistry,” said Hopkins. “Everyone gets along and cares about one another. We have natural athletes who want to get better every day at practice. It’s going to be an interesting year. If we continue to show up at practice with the attitude of improving our game, anything is possible this season. We just need to keep our heads down and do our jobs.”

Hopkins said his “heart aches for the (2020) seniors of last season in all sports. My heart aches for my tennis players who lost a year of eligibility but I am thankful that everyone remained healthy and safe.”

The Blanchester High School tennis team, from left to right, Joshua Mills, Joey Haines, Colton Wilson, Brian Miller, Logan Heitzman, Bryce Bandow, Carter Stevens, coach Reilly Hopkins. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_TEN_blanchester.jpg The Blanchester High School tennis team, from left to right, Joshua Mills, Joey Haines, Colton Wilson, Brian Miller, Logan Heitzman, Bryce Bandow, Carter Stevens, coach Reilly Hopkins.