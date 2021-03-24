2021 Spring Sports Preview: Wilmington tennis

Wilmington has high expectations when it comes to boys tennis.

This year is no different.

Steven Reed, in his 21st season as head coach, welcomes back his top two players from 2019, Avery Bradshaw and Caleb Reed. Both were members of the 10-0 SBAAC American Division championship team in 2019. Bradshaw was the American Division player of the year. Reed was a first team doubles player. Coach Reed, who is 200-112 as WHS boys coach, was coach of the year. Doug Cooper returns as the junior varsity coach.

Players gone from that 2019 team include Brayden Rhoads, Jonathan Fender, Brady Henry (all first team all-league), Jack Romer, Jacob Romer and Collin Webber.

Because the 2020 spring season was cancelled, “absolutely heartbreaking,” Reed said, the coach added there’s a new outlook on high school sports.

“We will not take anything for granted this season,” he said. “We will appreciate the ups and downs and soak up every moment because you never know when it can go away.”

Several of the current team members would have been varsity players in 2020, so valuable experience was lost, as was the team’s chance to defend its first SBAAC American Division championship.

“They are hungry to get back on the court and play some matches,” said Reed.

His Hurricane must “hit as many balls as possible before our first match” but can contend this season if WHS can “win on the doubles courts,” the coach added.

The Wilmington High School tennis team, from left to right, front row, Collin Webber, Ian Dalton, Steven Collins, Isaac Martini, Cory Webber; back row, Trey Reed, Caleb Reed, Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic, Asher Fudge. Team members Avery Bradshaw, AJ Hicks were not present for the photo. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_TEN_wilmington.jpg The Wilmington High School tennis team, from left to right, front row, Collin Webber, Ian Dalton, Steven Collins, Isaac Martini, Cory Webber; back row, Trey Reed, Caleb Reed, Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic, Asher Fudge. Team members Avery Bradshaw, AJ Hicks were not present for the photo.