2021 Spring Sports Preview: Blanchester girls track, field

The Blanchester High School girls track and field team won the SBAAC National Division in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

They were a distant second to Williamsburg in 2019. There was no season in 2020.

In that championship run, Olivia Gundler on the track and Regan Ostermeier in the throws were instrumental in leading the Ladycats. They both graduated in 2019. Alexis Davis was a 2020 graduate.

The team is coached by Matt Pressler and Tiffany Wyss.

