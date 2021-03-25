Posted on by

2021 Spring Sports Preview: Blanchester boys track, field


News Journal

photo

April 14^At Massie Relays

April 15^At Geo Vern Hawkins Inv

April 19^At Western Brown Inv

April 23^At Clinton-Massie Inv

April 30^At Blanchester Inv

May 10^A^SBAAC^At Wbrg

May 12^A^SBAAC^At Wbrg

Blanchester finished as runnersup in 2019 to Williamsburg in the SBAAC National Division boys track and field championship meet.

The BHS squad last won a league title in 2017. The team is coached by Matt Pressler and Tiffany Wyss.

Among the athletes gone from the 2019 team are Brent Hopkins, Ricky Davis, Tanner Creager, Clayton Schirmer, Hunter Browning, Johnny Schirmer and Matt Grogg.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-1.jpg

News Journal

April 14^At Massie Relays

April 15^At Geo Vern Hawkins Inv

April 19^At Western Brown Inv

April 23^At Clinton-Massie Inv

April 30^At Blanchester Inv

May 10^A^SBAAC^At Wbrg

May 12^A^SBAAC^At Wbrg