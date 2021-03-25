2021 Spring Sports Preview: Clinton-Massie boys track, field

Fourth-year Clinton-Massie boys track and field coach Scott Rolf said the increased numbers have him and fellow coaches looking forward to the 2021 season.

”I am excited about our numbers so far,” he said. “However, we are still a little young and inexperienced. We definitely have potential. I love how hard the kids are working so far.”

Rolf will be assisted by Dean Richardson, Jordan Phipps and Forest Goings at the varsity level and Jim Wagner, James Brady and Matt Hudson at the middle school level.

Among those athlete gone from the 2019 team that finished the season fourth in the SBAAC American Division are Tate Olberding, Alec McDonald and Devon Noble.

“It was really hard not having last season,” said Rolf. “We had a couple of kids with good chances to go to state and break school records (Tate and Alec) as well as a really good sprint group (including Devon). I felt terrible for last year’s seniors. I am so glad that this year’s seniors will get to run. Also, we lost a lot of development of skills last year. So a four-year kid will be more like a three-year kid.”

Top return athletes are JT Goings, Daelin Maple, Marty Kreider, Braden Rolf, Carter Frank, Matt Martin, Toby Hayes, Collin Swope, Michael Moritz, Ethan Hagerman, Connor Stulz, Richie Federle, Carter Woolverton, Tye Phipps, Bryce Hensley, Luke Lentine.

Key newcomers are Jacob Ryan, Jude Leahy, Kenny Moore, Mateo Moore, Weston Carpenter, Nolan Sutton.

The Clinton-Massie roster consists of seniors Carter Woolverton, Michael Moritz, Mateo Moore, Ethan Hagerman and Jeffrey Goings; juniors Collin Swope, Benjamin Smith, Braden Rolf, Miley Powell, Ryan McDonald, Matthew Martin, Daelin Maple, Luke Lentine, Bryce Hensley, Toby Hayes and Carter Frank; sophomores Nolan Sutton, Connor Stulz, Tye Phipps, Kenneth Moore, Martin Kreider, Richard Federle, Trey Brewer; and freshmen Quinton Smith, Liam Short, Jacob Ryan, Brandon Moritz, Carson Meyers, Jude Leahy, Christian Kidder, Elijah Groh and Weston Carpenter.

Rolf said Wilmington and Western Brown are league favorites but his team can compete if some of the younger players improve and fill some of our holes left by graduation.

=

The Clinton-Massie boys track and field team, from left to right, front row, Carter Woolverton, J.T. Goings, Ethan Hagerman, Mateo Moore, Michael Mortiz, Braden Rolf, and Matt Martin; middle row, Tye Phipps, Liam Short, Marty Kreider, Jacob Ryan, Nolan Sutton, Carson Meyers, Weston Carpenter, Toby Hayes, Collin Swope, Richard Federle, and Kenny Moore; back row, Bryce Hensley, Trey Brewer, Connor Stulz, Elijah Groh, Christian Kidder, Jude Leahy, Daelin Maple, Ethan Williams, Ben Smith, Brandon Moritz, and Quinton Smith. Team members not present for the photo were Carter Frank, Luke Lentine, Ryan McDonald, and Miley Powell. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_TRF_massieboys.jpg The Clinton-Massie boys track and field team, from left to right, front row, Carter Woolverton, J.T. Goings, Ethan Hagerman, Mateo Moore, Michael Mortiz, Braden Rolf, and Matt Martin; middle row, Tye Phipps, Liam Short, Marty Kreider, Jacob Ryan, Nolan Sutton, Carson Meyers, Weston Carpenter, Toby Hayes, Collin Swope, Richard Federle, and Kenny Moore; back row, Bryce Hensley, Trey Brewer, Connor Stulz, Elijah Groh, Christian Kidder, Jude Leahy, Daelin Maple, Ethan Williams, Ben Smith, Brandon Moritz, and Quinton Smith. Team members not present for the photo were Carter Frank, Luke Lentine, Ryan McDonald, and Miley Powell.

News Journal