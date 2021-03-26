Leon sets 200 IM record at OAC swim meet

GENEVA — Both Wilmington College swim teams are fifth after one day of competition Thursday in the Ohio Athletic Conference Swimming Championships here at the Spire Institute.

Day two of competition gets underway with preliminaries at 10 a.m. today.

On the women’s side, Macki Leon broke her own school record and earned All-OAC recognition in the 200-yard IM.

Leon touched the wall in 2:12.15 of the 200-yard IM to better the mark she set at last year’s OAC Championships by more than two seconds. Clinton-Massie graduate Lily Lentine also competed in the event and took seventh in the consolation final (2:30.15).

Margaret Hover and Emma Thompson both competed in the consolation final of the 500-yard freestyle. Hover finished fourth (5:34.87) while Thompson was sixth (5:36.48.) Senior Hannah Davis placed fourth in the consolation final of the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.79 seconds.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Quaker team of Hover, Davis, Leon and Ashley Carlson placed fourth with a time of 1:43.03.

On the men’s side, Cameron Bolen highlighted the Fightin’ Quakers’ individual performances, winning the consolation final of the 50-yard freestyle (21.69), dropping nearly a second from his lifetime best.

Three other individuals – Michael Phillippe (2:04.13), Ian Darras (2:12.10) and Noah Arend (2:19.58) — took fourth, sixth and eighth respectively in the consolation final of the 200-yard IM.

Phillippe and Bolen teamed with Aaron Polk and Logan Schroer to touch the wall in 3:40.42 and in fourth place of the 400-yard medley relay. Bolen, Polk and Schroer, alongside Dane Klosterman, also swam the 200-yard freestyle relay, taking fifth with a time of 1:29.70.

