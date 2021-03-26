Massie tennis drops opener 4-1 to Little Miami

MORROW — The Clinton-Massie tennis team was defeated in its season opener Friday 4-1 at Little Miami in non-conference action.
“It was good to get back on the courts,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “We have a lot of new players but they are having fun and learning.”
Massie’s lone win came at first singles where Alex Jones defeated Logan Williams 6-1, 6-2.
“I am happy for him and the work he has put in to his tennis game,” Amburgy said.
SUMMARY
March 26, 2021
@Little Miami High School
Little Miami 4 Clinton-Massie 1
Singles
• Alex Jones def Logan Williams 6-1, 6-2
• Garret Karns was def by TJ Meyer 0-6, 0-6
• Shayne Hendrick was def by Ryan Cooper 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
• Braydon Green, Connor Stulz were def by Justin Rogers, Jason Brown 0-6, 2-6
• Barek Bennett, Jack Anderson were def by Luke Paddock, Tyler Tackett 0-6, 0-6