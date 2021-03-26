Massie tennis drops opener 4-1 to Little Miami

MORROW — The Clinton-Massie tennis team was defeated in its season opener Friday 4-1 at Little Miami in non-conference action.

“It was good to get back on the courts,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “We have a lot of new players but they are having fun and learning.”

Massie’s lone win came at first singles where Alex Jones defeated Logan Williams 6-1, 6-2.

“I am happy for him and the work he has put in to his tennis game,” Amburgy said.

SUMMARY

March 26, 2021

@Little Miami High School

Little Miami 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

• Alex Jones def Logan Williams 6-1, 6-2

• Garret Karns was def by TJ Meyer 0-6, 0-6

• Shayne Hendrick was def by Ryan Cooper 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Braydon Green, Connor Stulz were def by Justin Rogers, Jason Brown 0-6, 2-6

• Barek Bennett, Jack Anderson were def by Luke Paddock, Tyler Tackett 0-6, 0-6