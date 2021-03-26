BHS tennis opens 2021 with 4-1 win

BLANCHESTER — With a sweep of the singles matches, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Cedarville 4-1 Friday in the tennis opener.

Coach Reilly Hopkins said he was extremely pleased with the team’s performance.

Brian Miller, Colton Wilson and Logan Heitzman won singles matches while the doubles pairing of Joseph Mills and Carter Stevens teamed for a first doubles win.

SUMMARY

March 26, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 4 Cedarville 1

Singles

• Brian Miller def Anna Bowman 6-1, 6-2

• Colton Wilson def Sara Cooley 6-2, 6-2

• Logan Heitzman def Daniel Allen 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

• Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens def Claire Czerniak, Bethany Stevenson 6-1, 6-1

• Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow were def by Ben Moore, Tyler Reed 2-6, 1-6