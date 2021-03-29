Trace girls top county trio at Hurricane Field Relays

WILMINGTON — Miami Trace topped the field Saturday in the season opening Hurricane Field Relays girls competition at Alumni Field.

With no running events on the docket, the teams competed in discus, shot put, pole vault, high jump and long jump.

The Panthers had 38 points while Xenia was second with 32, Wilmington third with 30. East Clinton and Clinton-Massie tied for fifth place with 15 points.

Top finish for Wilmington came in the pole vault where Emilee Pham, Breanna Brunke and Makenna Tolliver took first with a combined 16-2.

East Clinton was runnerup in the long jump with Libby Evanshine, Kelsi Lilly and Deaton went 28-3.5.

The top Massie finish was third by high jump relay and third by pole vault. Alex Pence was part of both relays.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2021

Hurricane Field Relays

@Alumni Field, WHS

TEAMS: Miami Trace 38, Xenia 32, Wilmington 30, Bellbrook 16, East Clinton 15, Clinton-Massie 15.

HIGH JUMP: Bellbrook 10-0; Miami Trace 8-2; Xenia 5-5; Wilmington (Brynn Bryant, Breanna Brunke) 5-0; Clinton-Massie (Nora Voisey, Alex Pence) 4-10; East Clinton (Libby Evanshine, Carah Antek) 4-10

LONG JUMP: Miami Trace 30-3.5; East Clinton (Libby Evanshine, Kelsi Lilly, Deaton) 28-3.5; Bellbrook 27-11; Xenia 25-5.5; Wilmington (Brynn Bryant, Makenna Tolliver) 25-5; Clinton-Massie (Nora Voisey, Vada Nesbitt) 23-0

SHOT PUT: Miami Trace 60-1; Wilmington (Kaitlynn Hickey, Aeris McDaniel, Alice Clair) 54-11.5; Xenia 54-8; East Clinton (Anna Malone, Timmi Mahanes) 50-3.5; Clinton-Massie (Chloe Filipkowski, Courtney Fisher, Layla Schurman) 45-8.5. DNP-Clinton-Massie B (Lissy Muterspaw, Emma Everitt, Kyra Avery) 43-2

POLE VAULT: Wilmington (Emilee Phamm, Breanna Brunke, Makenna Tolliver) 16-2; Xenia 7-6; Clinton-Massie (Alex Pence) 6-0

DISCUS: Miami Trace 190-4; Xenia 155-3; Wilmington (Kaitlynn Hickey, Aeris McDaniel, Alice Clair) 154-0; East Clinton (Anna Malone, Timmi Mahanes) 126-7; Clinton-Massie (Layla Schurman, Courtney Fisher, Kyra Avery) 113-0. DNP-Clinton-Massie B (Lissy Muterspaw, Emma Everitt, Olivia Thesken) 98-11