Blanchester blanks Georgetown for first SBAAC win

BLANCHESTER — With Logan Heitzman rallying at third singles, the Blanchester boys tennis team completed a 5-0 win Monday against Georgetown in SBAAC National Division competition on the BHS courts.
“I was impressed with everyone’s play but Logan showed great resilience during his three-set match,” Blan coach Reilly Hopkins said. “He stayed focused and did not get down on himself.”
Heitzman was a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 winner over Alex Underwood.
Blanchester is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the National Division.
SUMMARY
March 29, 2021
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 5 Georgetown 0
1-Brian Miller defeated Jackson Marks 6-0, 6-1.
2-Colton Wilson defeated Jayson Marks 6-1, 6-4.
3-Logan Heitzman defeated Alex Underwood 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles
1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens defeated Rising Ellis, John Bowman 6-2, 6-4.
2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow defeated Maria Farst, Gabby Brown 6-0, 6-1.