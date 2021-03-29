Blanchester blanks Georgetown for first SBAAC win

BLANCHESTER — With Logan Heitzman rallying at third singles, the Blanchester boys tennis team completed a 5-0 win Monday against Georgetown in SBAAC National Division competition on the BHS courts.

“I was impressed with everyone’s play but Logan showed great resilience during his three-set match,” Blan coach Reilly Hopkins said. “He stayed focused and did not get down on himself.”

Heitzman was a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 winner over Alex Underwood.

Blanchester is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the National Division.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5 Georgetown 0

1-Brian Miller defeated Jackson Marks 6-0, 6-1.

2-Colton Wilson defeated Jayson Marks 6-1, 6-4.

3-Logan Heitzman defeated Alex Underwood 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles

1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens defeated Rising Ellis, John Bowman 6-2, 6-4.

2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow defeated Maria Farst, Gabby Brown 6-0, 6-1.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-4.jpg