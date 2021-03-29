Hurricane opens tennis season with 5-0 win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School tennis team opened its SBAAC season Monday with a 5-0 win over Clinton-Massie on the WHS courts.

“Coach (Steve) Reed and Wilmington are a very good team again,” said CM coach Rod Amburgy.

Despite the lopsided team score, several matches were tightly contested.

The match of the night was at first singles where Avery Bradshaw of the Hurricane held off Alex Jones of the Falcons 7-5, 7-5.

“I was impressed with the play of Alex,” Amburgy said. “He played very well even though he lost.”

Amburgy also was pleased with the improvement of Connor Stulz and Braydon Green at first doubles. They lost to Matthew Butcher and Alex Lazic 6-3, 6-4.

“I think they can be very competitive with more experience,” said Amburgy.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Clinton-Massie 0

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw def Alex Jones 7-5, 7-5

2-Caleb Reed def Garret Karns 6-0, 6-1

3-Isaac Martini def Barek Bennett 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic def Connor Stulz, Braydon Green 6-3, 6-4

2-Trey Reed, Collin Webber def Jack Anderson, Shayne Hendricks 6-2, 6-1