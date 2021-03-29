Astros rally for first victory 9-8

LEES CREEK — Taking advantage of six hit batters, three passed balls and two wild pitches, East Clinton picked up its first win of the season Monday with a wild 9-8 victory over Fayetteville at the EC diamond.

“Our pitchers threw a great game combined,” EC head coach Brian Carey said. “Isaiah Curtis, Dakota Collom and Gavin Denniston combined for only one earned run. We have to play better defense behind our pitchers.”

East Clinton opened the scoring when Dakota Collom scored on a wild pitch in the second. With the next batter, Jaden Singleton doubled home Isaiah Curtis, 2-0.

In the third, EC made it 3-0 with Collom was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. It was the second straight batter to be hit by a pitch for the Astros.

The Rockets scored three unearned runs in the fifth. Curtis left the game on the mound after four scoreless innings, the EC defense fell apart by committing three errors.

The Astros took advantage of the continued wildness from Fayetteville pitchers in the fifth. Four straight EC batters were hit by a pitch, the last being Gavin Denniston with the bases loaded to make it 4-3 EC.

Mitchell Bean doubled home two runs, 6-3, then Denniston and Bean scored on passed balls. Curtis rounded out the scoring with an RBI-single, 9-3.

Fayetteville scored five in the top of the sixth to make it 9-8 but Denniston closed it out by striking out the side in the seventh.

“On the plus side, had some timely hits and stole eight total bases,” Carey said. “It was a sloppy win but we will take it early on in the season.”

SUMMARY

March 29, 2021

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 9 Fayetteville 8

F^0^0^0^0^3^5^0^^8.8.1

EC^0^0^2^1^6^0^x^^9.7.6

(8) FAYETTEVILLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Johnson 5-1-0-0 Durham 5-2-2-1 Meckerow 4-2-2-2 Gunter 3-1-1-0 Snyder 4-1-2-2 Meeker 4-0-0-0 Fehrug 1-0-0-0 Twenty-three 1-0-1-2 Jakeway 4-0-0-0 Coffman 3-1-0-0 Holden 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 34-8-8-7

(9) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Collom 3-1-0-0 Fisher 4-0-2-0 Curtis 3-1-2-1 Singleton 3-1-1-1 Day 2-0-0-0 Beiting 1-1-0-0 Hansford 3-1-0-0 Denniston 1-2-0-1 Bean 2-1-1-2 Slagle 0-0-0-0 Baker 2-1-1-0 TOTALS 24-9-7-6

2B: F-Durham; EC-Bean, Fisher, Singleton

SB: F-Johnson, Durham 2, Gunter 2, Snyder, Coffman; EC-Collom 2, Curtis 4, Denniston, Singleton

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Fayetteville

Snyder^3^3^3^1^4^5

Gunter (L)^0.2^2^4^4^0^0

Jakeway^2^2^2^1^1^4

East Clinton

Curtis^4^2^0^0^3^5

Collom (W, 1-0)^2^6^8^1^1^3

Denniston (S, 1)^1^0^0^0^0^3

East Clinton’s Gavin Denniston slides home safely during Monday’s game at ECHS. (Photo by Melony Arnold) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_BAS_ecDenniston0329mel.jpg East Clinton’s Gavin Denniston slides home safely during Monday’s game at ECHS. (Photo by Melony Arnold)