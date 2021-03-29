Georgetown stymies Blanchester in 10-0 win

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester softball team was defeated by Georgetown 10-0 Monday in the SBAAC National Division opener at the BHS diamond.

Blanchester (0-3, 0-1) gave up eight unearned runs and left the bases loaded on offense in the first and third innings, coach Jamey Grogg said.

Rianna Mueller pitched well, striking out 11 and walking only one. She also had two hits and a stolen bases at the plate.

Blanchester batters struck out 13 times and had just the two hits.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Georgetown 10 Blanchester 0

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-0-2-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Creager 3-0-0-0 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Potts 2-0-0-0 Peters 2-0-0-0 Dawley 2-0-0-0 Collins 1-0-0-0 Tangonan 2-0-0-0.

SB: Mueller

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (L)^6^7^10^2^1^11