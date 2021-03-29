CM softball hands WHS another 1-run loss

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 6-5 Monday in SBAAC American Division softball action at the WHS diamond.

Natalie Lay hit a three-run homer in the first and Kiera Brightman doubled home the winning run in the seventh for the Falcons.

Harlie Bickett homered for the Hurricane.

For Massie, this is the first game of the season. For the Lady Hurricane, it is the second straight one-run loss of the year.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Clinton-Massie 6, Wilmington 5

CM^3^0^0^0^2^0^1^^6

W^0^1^0^1^1^1^1^^5

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Brightman 3-1-1-0 Schneder 3-1-0-0 Lay 1-2-1-3 Drake 3-1-1-0 Bowman 4-0-1-0 Hodge 4-0-1-0 O. Ward 2-0-0-0 Renner 4-0-0-0 M. Ward 3-1-1-0 Campbell 0-0-0-0

(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 3-2-1-1 Brown 4-0-1-1 Willis 4-1-1-0 Rhoads 2-0-0-0 Self 3-2-1-0 Partin 3-0-1-1 Blackburn 3-0-1-1 Hisco 2-0-0-0 Murdock 1-0-0-0 Carpenter 3-0-0-0

2B: CM-Brightman

HR: W-Bickett; CM-Lay

SB: W-Bickett