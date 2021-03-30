Astros win opener over Broncos 3-2

LEES CREEK — In the first match of the season Monday on the EC courts, the Astros defeated the Broncos of Western Brown 3-2 in non-league action.

The win was the first for Phillip Shori as head coach of the EC squad.

Trenton Garen and Shane Lynch were singles winners for the Astros while the doubles team of Quinten Tolle and Aaron Hughes posted a solid 7-5, 6-3 win at first doubles.

The match of the day, though, was a loss for EC as Carter Carey and Lex Frye dropped a marathon 6-4, 4-6, 8-10 at second doubles.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2021

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3 Western Brown 2

Singles

1-Trenton Garen def Miller 6-3, 6-1

2-Shane Lynch def Bernhardt 6-4, 6-1

3-East Clinton forfeits

Doubles

1-Quinten Tolle, Aaron Hughes def Fisher, Aker 7-5, 6-3

2-Carter Carey, Lex Frye were def by McCarty, Pottorf 6-4, 4-6, 8-10