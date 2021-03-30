Cardinals hand Wildats first tennis loss

FELICITY — In an SBAAC National Division thriller, Felicity edged Blanchester 3-2 Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (2-1, 1-1) and Cardinals battled down to the wire on all five courts.

“Today was a tough loss but I believe we got better,” BHS coach Reilly Hopkins said. “It just as easily could have gone the other way and hopefully it does at the next meeting.”

Colton Wilson was a 2-6, 6-0, 10-4 super tiebreaker winner at second singles.

Brian Miller at first singles and the first doubles team of Joseph Mills and Carter Stevens lost a tight one that included a tiebreaker in the first set.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2021

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Felicity 3 Blanchester 2

Singles

1-Brian Miller was defeated by Colton Stamper 1-6, 6-7 (8-10).

2-Colton Wilson defeated Braden Blackburn 2-6, 6-0, 10-4.

3-Logan Heitzman was defeated by Caleb Ninichack 3-6, 0-6.

Doubles

1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens were defeated by Nathan Baker, Luke Jennings 6-7 (6-8), 4-6.

2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow defeated George Bracher, Zander Cummins 6-1, 6-4.