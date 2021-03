WAYNESVILLE — The Clinton-Massie softball team defeated Waynesville 13-3 Tuesday in a non-league game at the WHS diamond.

The Falcons (2-0) were led offensively by Kayla Drake who went 4-for-4.

Kiera Brightman picked up the pitching win, striking out seven and allowing one earned run.

“Girls are really coming together as a team and it was a great effort all around,” CM coach Matt Doyle said.