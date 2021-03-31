Lady Hurricane breezes to tri-meet win

EBER — The Wilmington High School girls track and field team defeated Clinton-Massie and Miami Trace Tuesday in a meet on a windy, cool day in Fayette County.

The Lady Hurricane scored 93 points while Miami Trace totaled 44 and Clinton-Massie had 31.

Wilmington won all four relay events with Mercedes Bowman running on the winning 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter events.

Izzy Coomer won the 100-meter dash in 13.7 seconds while Mckenzie Voges-Pertuset won the 100-meter hurdles. Emilee Pham went 9-6 to win the pole vault. Madilyn Brausch won the 3,200-meters.

Taylor Noszka won the 1,600 and Sylena Baltazar was first in the 400-meter dash. Kaitlynn Hickey topped the field in the shot put. Talaya Billingsley was a winner in the 300 hurdles.

For Clinton-Massie, Nora Voisey cleared 5-0 and won the high jump while Emma Muterspaw ran 2:49.9 and hit the line first in the 800-meter run. Madi Bayless won the 200-meter dash in 30.7 seconds.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2021

@Miami Trace High School

TEAMS

Wilmington 93 Miami Trace 44 Clinton-Massie 31

INDIVIDUALS

4×800 RELAY: Wilmington (Adriana Benitez, Sylena Baltazar, Taylor Noszka, Madilyn Brausch)

200 DASH: Bayless (CM) 30.7; Billingsley (W) 30.8; Hisco (W) 31.2; Tolliver (W) 31.5

100 DASH: Coomer (W) 13.7; Butler (MT) 13.8; Voisey (CM) 14.2; Kelley (MT) 14.7

HIGH JUMP: Voisey (CM) 5-0; Bryant (W) 5-0; Gardner (MT) 4-2

100 HURDLES: Voges-Pertuset (W) 20.4; Gale (CM) 22.4

POLE VAULT: Pham (W) 9-6; Tolliver (W) 7-0; Brunke (W) 6-6; McKee-Cole (W) 6-6

LONG JUMP: Butler (MT) 15-5; Griffith (MT) 15-0; Kelley (MT) 14-5; Bowman (W) 13-4

DISCUS: Aleshire (MT) 108-5; Workman (MT) 98-11; Hickey (W) 92-7; Stevenson (MT) 87-5

3200 RUN: Brausch (W) 13:21; Muterspaw (CM) 14:14

1600 RUN: Noszka (W) 5:43; Muterspaw (CM) 6:18; Scott (W) 6:20; Benitez (W) 7:078

400 DASH: Baltazar (W) 1:08.2; Pence (CM) 1:10.9; Voisey (CM) 1:16.2

SHOT PUT: Hickey (W) 34-11.75; Aleshire (MT) 31-7.5; Workman (MT) 31-0.5; Rickman (W) 27-10.5

800 RUN: Muterspaw (CM) 2:49.9; Conklin (MT) 2:54.9; Scott (W) 3:00.1; Benitez (W) 3:11

300 HURDLES: Billingsley (W) 56.2; Voges-Pertuset (W) 58.0; Esko (W) 59.0; Gale (CM) 63.7

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington (Lexi McKee-Cole, Izzy Coomer, Makiya Sherman, Mercedes Bowman) 56.1; Clinton-Massie (Leah Binau, Madi Bayless, Morgan Riggers, Nora Voisey) 56.6

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington (Lexi McKee-Cole, Taliah Billingsley, Liv Hisco, Mercedes Bowman) 2:01.5; Miami trace 2:02.6

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington (Taylor Noszka, Sylena Baltazar, Mercedes Bowman, Izzy Coomer) 3:42; Miami Trace 4:00