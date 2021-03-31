Huffman, Hurricane blow by CM, MT

EBER — Led by Carter Huffman, Wilmington dominated Clinton-Massie and Miami Trace Tuesday in a track and field meet in Fayette County.

The Hurricane won 14 events and scored 103 points. Massie was runnerup with 46 points while Trace had 23 points.

Massie took first in the 110-meter hurdles as Matt Martin reached the finish line first. Braden Rolf went 10-0 to win the pole vault competition.

Huffman won four events for the Hurricane – the 200-meter dash (23.7), the 100-meter dash (11.5), the long jump (20-4) while running with the winning 4×100-meter relay team (45.4).

Josh Andrews in the 1,600 and 800 was a double-event winner as was Brett Brooks who took first in the shot put and discus.

Brady Vilvens (high jump), Henry Hildebrant (3,200), TJ Killen (400) and Blaize Johnson (300 hurdles) also won individual events.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2021

@Miami Trace High School

TEAMS

Wilmington 103 Clinton-Massie 46 Miami Trace 23

INDIVIDUALS

4×800 RELAY:Wilmington (Josh Andrews, TJ Killen, Ben Baylor, Tyler Preston) 9:04.5 Miami Trace 9:54.9 Clinton-Massie 10:01.1 Wilmington B 10:03.8

200 DASH: Huffman (W) 23.7; Scott (W) 23.7; Kreider (CM) 24.4; Tallon (W) 25.3

100 DASH: Huffman (W) 11.5; Rowe (MT) 11.7; Scott (W) 12.0; Kreider (CM) 12.1

HIGH JUMP: Vilvens (W) 5-8; Halderman (MT) 5-6; Glass (W) 5-2; Stulz (CM) 5-2

110 HURDLES: Martin (CM) 20.7; Cochran (W) 20.8; Johnson (W) 21.3

POLE VAULT: Rolf (CM) 10-0; Romer (W) 9-6; Stuckey (W) 9-0; Woolverton (CM) 9-0

LONG JUMP: Huffman (W) 20-4; Stulz (CM) 18-4; Rowe (MT) 17-11; Rodgers (MT) 17-10

DISCUS: Brooks (W) 141-2; Moritz (CM) 134-4; Swope (CM) 123-1.5; Rodgers (MT) 111-1

3200 RUN: Hildebrant (W) 11:44; Preston (W) 11:46; Hensley (CM) 12:07; Johnson (MT) 12:14

1600 RUN: Andrews (W) 5:04; Stoffer (W) 5:31; Callahan (MT) 5:35; Fliehman (MT) 5:36

400 DASH: Killen (W) 54.4; Goings (CM) 55.3; Phipps (CM) 59.2; Romer (W) 59.4

SHOT PUT: Brooks (W) 49-2.5; Maple (CM) 44-9; Swope (CM) 39-2.5; Bennett (MT) 38-7.25

800 RUN: Andrews (W) 2:16.2; Hayes (CM) 2:26.6; Callahan (MT) 2:28.4; Lentine (CM) 2:30.4

300 HURDLES: Johnson (W) 46.4; Cochran (W) 46.5; Martin (CM) 47.0; Leahy (CM) 50.9

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington (Zainne Cowin, Carter Huffman, Isaiah Rigling, Malik Scott) 45.4; Miami Trace 47.6

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington (Brandon Glass, Brady Vilvens, Isaiah Rigling, Elijah Collins) 1:38.8; Clinton-Massie 1:44.9

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington (Josh Andrews, TJ Killen, Ben Baylor, Blaize Johnson) 3:42; Clinton-Massie 4:00