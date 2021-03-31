Hurricane pulls out 4-1 win over Warriors

WILMINGTON — On a brisk Wednesday afternoon, Wilmington outlasted Lebanon 4-1 in non-league tennis action on the WHS courts.
Isaac Martini rallied to win a three-setter, 5-7, 6-1, 10-6 at third singles.
Wilmington (2-1 on the year) had just one loss, a marathon 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 8-10 defeat by Caleb Reed at second singles.
Both doubles teams were 6-0, 6-0 winners — Matt Bucher and Alex Lazic at first doubles, and Trey Reed and Collin Webber at second doubles.
SUMMARY
March 31, 2021
@Wilmington High School
Wilmington 4 Lebanon 1
Singles
1-Avery Bradshaw def I Whitaker 6-2, 6-1
2-Caleb Reed was def by K Buennaan 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 8-10
3-Isaac Martini def T Whitaker 5-7, 6-1, 10-6
Doubles
1-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic def Queshi, Lape 6-0, 6-0
2-Trey Reed, Collin Webber def Pader, Stehlik 6-0, 6-0
Exhibition
1-Cory Webber won 6-1, 6-2