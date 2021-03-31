Hurricane pulls out 4-1 win over Warriors

WILMINGTON — On a brisk Wednesday afternoon, Wilmington outlasted Lebanon 4-1 in non-league tennis action on the WHS courts.

Isaac Martini rallied to win a three-setter, 5-7, 6-1, 10-6 at third singles.

Wilmington (2-1 on the year) had just one loss, a marathon 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 8-10 defeat by Caleb Reed at second singles.

Both doubles teams were 6-0, 6-0 winners — Matt Bucher and Alex Lazic at first doubles, and Trey Reed and Collin Webber at second doubles.

SUMMARY

March 31, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4 Lebanon 1

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw def I Whitaker 6-2, 6-1

2-Caleb Reed was def by K Buennaan 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 8-10

3-Isaac Martini def T Whitaker 5-7, 6-1, 10-6

Doubles

1-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic def Queshi, Lape 6-0, 6-0

2-Trey Reed, Collin Webber def Pader, Stehlik 6-0, 6-0

Exhibition

1-Cory Webber won 6-1, 6-2