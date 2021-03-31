Wildcats net 3-2 win over Bulldogs

BLANCHESTER — With Colton Wilson and Logan Heitzman winning three-set matches, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Batavia 3-2 Wednesday in a non-league match on the BHS courts.

The Wildcats improve to 3-1 on the year.

Wilson was a 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 winner at second singles while Heitzman posted a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win at third singles.

“They all had tough matches (Tuesday) and they all had tough matches today,” BHS coach Reilly Hopkins said. “Colton and Logan both had third set matches and they kept their heads down and did their jobs.”

SUMMARY

March 31, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 3 Batavia 2

Singles

1-Brian Miller defeated Max Applegate 6-0, 6-3.

2-Colton Wilson defeated Ty Sheperd 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

3-Logan Heitzman defeated Drew Oliver 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens were defeated by Tyler Myers, Mason Weisbrodt 1-6, 1-6.

2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow were defeated by Braden Weber, Luke Thompson 2-6, 3-6.

