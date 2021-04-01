Posted on by

WC’s Maurer earns OAC defensive honor


Wilmington College men’s soccer goalkeeper Felix Maurer has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week.

Maurer, alongside a stout Fightin’ Quaker defense, posted two clean sheets in 1-0 victories over Ohio Northern University and previously unbeaten Marietta College.

Maurer faced 20 shots on the week and saved all nine that were on target.

“He’s been a rock for us in goal,” men’s soccer coach Alex Van der Sluijs said. “His communication, organization and leadership has been crucial to our success so far.”

Wilmington (4-1-0) heads to Otterbein University 7 p.m. tonight.

