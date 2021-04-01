WC’s Maurer earns OAC defensive honor

Wilmington College men’s soccer goalkeeper Felix Maurer has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week.

Maurer, alongside a stout Fightin’ Quaker defense, posted two clean sheets in 1-0 victories over Ohio Northern University and previously unbeaten Marietta College.

Maurer faced 20 shots on the week and saved all nine that were on target.

“He’s been a rock for us in goal,” men’s soccer coach Alex Van der Sluijs said. “His communication, organization and leadership has been crucial to our success so far.”

Wilmington (4-1-0) heads to Otterbein University 7 p.m. tonight.