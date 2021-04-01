Camp nets 6, Hurricane edges Falcons 11-8

With Logan Camp leading the offense, the Wilmington High School lacrosse team defeated Clinton-Massie 11-8 Wednesday night at Frank Irelan Field.

Camp netted six goals in the victory for the Hurricane.

“I credit our young team for finding a way to win,” WHS head coach Adam Shultz said. “Clinton-Massie really tested us by fighting relentlessly for four quarters and erasing a five-goal lead late in the game. We have to learn not to let teams back in games like we did.”

The Hurricane, 1-1 this season, also received three goals from Austin Pagett and one goal each from Eric Maus and Jon Custis.